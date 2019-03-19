The Lakeview Warriors rapped out 11 hits on Tuesday and parlayed them into an 11-0 victory over Saddle Ridge in a North Georgia Athletic Conference game at Lakeview.
Tres Brown had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Carter Davis had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Eli Walker had two hits and collected one RBI. Alex Cope drove in two runs. Gabe Helton knocked in a run and Dylan Blankenship added a double at the plate.
Tanner Mantooth went the distance in the five-inning game. He gave up just two hits and struck out 11 batters to get the win.
The Mustangs got singles from Jake Perry and Isaiah Bowman in the loss, while Wyatt Blevins took the loss on the hill. Blevins surrendered seven earned runs in four innings. He struck out six batters and walked two.