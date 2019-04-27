The Lakeview Warriors closed out the 2019 regular season with a pair of victories over the weekend.
Lakeview 12, Chattanooga Valley 2
On Friday in Flintstone, the Warriors got two hits and four RBIs from Carter Davis in the victory over the Eagles. Davis had a double and finished with three runs scored. Tres Brown had a double and scored three times. Gabe Helton doubled and knocked in a run, while Dylan Blankenship and Alex Cope also had one RBI each.
Tanner Mantooth pitched all five innings. He gave up two unearned runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Dakota Stone paced Chattanooga Valley's offense with two hits. Ethan Gilreath doubled and knocked in a run, while Dalton Fincher also had one RBI.
Austyn Acuff allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks in four innings of work. He finished with five strikeouts. Fincher gave up three earned runs on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Lakeview 8, Sequatchie County 0
On Saturday, Helton had an inside-the-park grand slam to account for half of the Warriors' runs in a win over the Indians from Tennessee. Davis had two more hits and two more RBIs, while Carter Wilson also knocked in a run.
Four Lakeview pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout with Cope getting credit for the win. Lakeview pitchers struck out five batters and walked just two.
Lakeview, the No. 6 seed, will travel to No. 3 Heritage in the first round of the NGAC tournament on Tuesday.