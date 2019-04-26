The Lakeview Warriors led 10-0 after two innings and were up 14-2 after three complete, but had to hold on for a 14-10 victory over Dade County Thursday afternoon at LFO.
Dylan Blankenship had two hits, scored three times and drove in four runs for the Warriors. Both of his hits were triples. Tanner Mantooth was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles. He scored three times and knocked in two runs, while Eli Walker was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Jacob Gregg had two hits and two RBIs. Carter Davis and Tres Brown each had two hits and one RBI, while Alex Cope knocked in a pair of runs.
Walker got the win. He gave up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in three innings of work. Tilman Leonard allowed six earned runs on four hits and two walks in two innings with one strikeout, while Gregg pitched two innings of relief, allowing one hit and two walks with one strikeout.