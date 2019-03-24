The Lakeview Middle School Warriors pounded out 12 hits, including three by Gabe Helton, in an 8-1 victory over the Chattanooga Patriots on Saturday.
Alex Cope had two hits and drove in two runs in the win. Tres Brown had three RBIs. Helton and Randy Burr had one RBI each, while Carter Wilson added a double.
Eli Walker got the victory after throwing three innings. He did not allow a hit or a run and walked two batters with three strikeouts. He was one of five pitchers used by Lakeview on the day.