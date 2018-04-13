The LaFayette Ramblers followed up Thursday's big win over Ringgold with another big victory over Chattanooga Valley, this one at home by a 14-0 count.
Cade Fisher pitched three innings, striking out six batters. He gave up just two hits and did not issue a walk. Chase Landon finished up on the mound with one strikeout in one hitless inning of work.
Zach Barrett had three hits in the victory, while Ethan Adams, Case Davis, Austin Tucker and Ross Martin all had two hits apiece.
No individual statistics for the Eagles had been provided as of press time.