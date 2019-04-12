The LaFayette Ramblers improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the NGAC with a 15-4 road win over Chattanooga Valley Thursday afternoon.
Zach Barrett would give up just five hits and two walks in six innings to get the win. Two of the four runs he allowed were earned and he finished with six strikeouts.
Sam Hall delivered a two-run single as part of a three-run first inning and Austin Tucker plated two runs on a single in the second. Barrett, who had an RBI in the first inning, added two more in the fifth. Nick Adams would also picked up an RBI in the fifth and the Ramblers would blow the game open with seven runs in the top of the sixth.
Tucker finished with two hits and four RBIs, while Zain Smith went 2-for-3 and scored three times.
Chattanooga Valley got two runs in the bottom of the fourth on RBI-singles by Connor Gorzycki and Bryson Duke. Levi Millsaps tripled in a run in the sixth, while Eastton Broome would bring in Gorzycki later in the inning on a fielder's choice. No further details for the Eagles were provided as of press time.