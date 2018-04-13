The LaFayette Ramblers scored three times in the top of the eighth inning and shut down the Ringgold Tigers in the bottom of the frame to win a wild 13-10 slugfest at Seabolt Field on Thursday.
The two teams combined for 29 hits and also combined for 10 errors. Ringgold held a 7-5 lead before LaFayette tied up the game with two runs in the top of the fourth. Both teams would plate three runs in the sixth inning and the game would go to extras tied at 10 apiece.
Kyle White, Ross Norman and Hudson Chandler all pitched two innings each for Ringgold (11-5), while Mason Parker and Ty Gulbert threw one inning apiece.
Parker and Malachi Hill had three hits each. Aaron Elswick had two hits and two RBIs, while White, Norman, Brody Gann and Robbie Bates all had one hit and one RBI. Gilbert also knocked in a run.
Individual statistics for LaFayette had not been provided as of press time. The game did not count in the NGAC standings.