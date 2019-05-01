On Tuesday night, the LaFayette Ramblers advanced to the NGAC semifinals to face top-seeded Gordon Lee, but not before having to outlast Trion, 6-5, in 11 pressure-packed innings.
LaFayette opened up a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, only to see the Bulldogs tie things up with a run in the top of the second and two in the top of the third. However, an infield single with the bases loaded off the bat of Michael Hamilton would score Jonah Neal with the go-ahead run in the home half of the third inning.
The score would stay 4-3 into the seventh when Trion took advantage of a Rambler error to plate two runs and forge a 5-4 lead. A double by Nick Adams, a walk and a Trion error would load the bases for LaFayette in the bottom of the seventh and Adams would trot home after Hall was hit by a pitch, knotting the score. However, Trion was able to get out of the inning without further damage, sending the game to extra innings.
The game would go into the bottom of the 11th still tied when Adams ripped his fourth double of the contest to set the table with no outs. The game would end shortly thereafter as he sprinted home on Austin Tucker's game-winning RBI-single to center.
Adams finished 4-for-6 with scored three times. Zach Barrett had a double and scored, while Hall added an RBI-single.
Barrett, Adams and Zain Smith combined to allow just three hits and nine walks with six strikeouts on the mound. Jayden Dixon would get credit for the win. He threw the final three innings, surrendering just two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
LaFayette's best-of-three series with Gordon Lee is slated to start on Thursday. Due to the Gordon Lee High School team hosting a state playoff series that day, the NGAC semifinal doubleheader will be played at Ridgeland High School.