The LaFayette Ramblers broke open a 2-1 contest with four runs in the top of the sixth and seven runs in the top of the seventh to run away from Lakeview, 13-3, in a game at LFO High School on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 1-0 after three innings before the Ramblers took the lead with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
Dawson Pendergrass had three hits for LaFayette, including a double. He finished with two RBIs. Sam Hall, Zain Smith and Austin Tucker each had two hits and two RBIs. Zach Barrett chipped in with two hits, while Kadin Smith and Nick Adams had one RBI each.
Barrett got the victory on the mound. He pitched six innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits and two walks, finishing with 10 strikeouts. Tucker and Adams worked the seventh inning for the Ramblers.
Lakeview got a double from Alex Cope and singles from Tres Brown and Eli Walker, who both also knocked in one run apiece. Tanner Mantooth had the other RBI for Lakeview.
Dylan Blankenship pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks with six strikeouts. Brown threw the final 1.2 innings, giving up no earned runs on five hits with one strikeout. The Warriors hurt themselves with seven errors on the day.