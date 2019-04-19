Zach Barrett gave up just one run on four hits and the LaFayette Ramblers picked up a 7-1 victory over Dade County on Thursday. Barrett walked three batters and had six strikeouts in five innings. Nick Adams would throw two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.
Adams had an RBI-double in the bottom of the first and the Ramblers would collect two more runs in the third to break a 1-1 tie. Barrett helped himself with a ground-rule double to bring in Zain Smith, while a Justin Cook single would plate Lane Headrick with his second run of the night.
Three more runs in the fourth would help put the game away. Barrett drove in Koven Freeman with a single, while Adams and Austin Tucker would follow suit with back-to-back RBI-singles to bring in Smith and Headrick.
LaFayette tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Barrett doubled before coming home on a single by Barrett, to complete a 4-for-4 night. Adams finished 3-for-4 at the plate.