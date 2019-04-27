The LaFayette Ramblers finished off the 2019 regular season with a 6-3 win over Trion on Friday to earn the No. 4 seed for the NGAC tournament.
Zach Barrett went the distance for the Ramblers and gave up just two earned runs on six hits and zero walks. He finished with 10 strikeouts.
Zain Smith went 1-for-3 with a single. He was hit by pitch, drove in one run and scored three times, including once on a steal of home. Barrett had a walk, a single and scored once. Austin Tucker walked, singled and knocked in two runs, while Justin Cook had one RBI.
LaFayette will host No. 5 seed Trion in a rematch on Tuesday, this time in the first round of the conference tournament.