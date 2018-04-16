The LaFayette Ramblers defeated Rossville at Old Timers Field in Rossville on Monday by a 4-2 count.
Cade Fisher gave up just one hit to pick up the win. He walked three and struck out 11, while neither run he allowed was earned.
LaFayette took an early 1-0 lead as Austin Tucker drove in Skylar Cepeda on a fielder's choice. Cade Fisher later picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice as he brought home Bryson Kelley.
Two more runs would come home in the top of the sixth. Tucker once again drove in Cepeda, this time with a single up the middle, before Fisher scored two batters later on a fielder's choice off the bat of Case Davis.
Rossville would make things interesting in their final at-bat. Dyllan Curtis walked and a throwing error would put Aidan McGill at second and Curtis at third. Another defensive miscue would allow Curtis to score and moved McGill to third. McGill would come home on a ground out by J.D. Holder to cut the lead in half.
However, that would be all the runs the Bulldogs would muster as the Ramblers would finally slam the door and close out the win.
Tucker finished with two hits, while Kelley and Zach Barrett also had one hit each.
Chris Maddeaux threw all seven innings for Rossville, allowing the four runs on seven hits and 10 walks with six strikeouts.
McGill's double was the only hit for the Bulldogs.