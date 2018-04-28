The LaFayette Ramblers made the trip to Trenton on Saturday and returned to Walker County with a 7-1 victory over the Wolverines.
Cade Fisher shut down the home team with six scoreless innings on the mound. He gave up just one hit, walked five and struck out eight. Skylar Cepeda allowed two hits and a run as he worked the seventh.
Case Davis drew a walk in the top of the second, which was followed by a Ross Martin double. Cepeda would plate both runs moments later with an RBI-single to right.
LaFayette added more runs in the fourth. Davis and Zach Barrett reached base with singles before moving into scoring position on a passed ball. Both came home on a two-run double from Martin and Martin would race home on a run-scoring single off the bat of Bryson Kelly. Fisher would follow suit with a double, while Kelly would score on a throwing error to make it 6-0.
Fisher tacked on one final insurance run in the seventh as he singled and took second after an interference call on Dade's first baseman. He would earn the final two bases on passed balls.