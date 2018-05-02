The LaFayette Ramblers slipped past the Lakeview Warriors, 2-1, in the opening round of the NGAC baseball tournament on Tuesday.
With the victory, the Ramblers will travel to Ringgold to face the top-seeded Tigers at Seabolt Field on Thursday.
Lakeview took the lead in the top of the fourth as Tres Brown drew a walk off of LaFayette reliever Skylar Cepeda. Chris Kelley would follow up with a double before Brown came home on a groundout off the bat of Alex Cope.
But LaFayette would tie the game up in the bottom of the fifth as a Ross Martin single got the rally started. Martin moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Kelley and took third on a wild pitch. Cepeda would then single Martin home to pull the Ramblers even at 1-1.
The Ramblers would get the go-ahead run in the sixth as they loaded the bases before pinch runner Preston Alexander would score on a walk.
Cepeda threw three innings, allowing just one run on a hit and three walks. He finished with two strikeouts in the win. Cade Fisher started the game and threw three scoreless innings, scattering two hits and walking one with seven strikeouts, while Zach Barrett would throw the seventh for the save. He collected one strikeout.
Cepeda paced the offense with two hits.
For Lakeview, Dylan Blankenship went six innings, allowing one earned runs on four hits. He finished with five strikeouts. Wayne Dayton had two hits for the Warriors.