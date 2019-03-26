The Heritage Generals picked up an NGAC victory on Tuesday with a 4-0 victory over LaFayette.
Landon Skeen and Brady Chandler both had RBIs for the Generals, while Garrison May got the start and the win on the hill. May threw six scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out six without allowing a walk. J.J. Hunt gave up one hit and struck out two in one inning of relief work.
Zach Barrett started for the Ramblers and was saddled with the loss. He surrendered three runs on four hits and one walk in six innings, finishing with four strikeouts. Zain Smith would pitch the seventh, allowing an unearned run on a walk and no hits.
Nick Adams went 2-for-3 with a single and a double for LaFayette, while Austin Tucker and Sam Hall both added singles.