The Heritage Generals got two RBIs each from Landon Skeen, J.C. Armour and Eli Totherow in a 12-0 decision over Dade County on Thursday.
J.J. Hunt joined Skeen with two hits. Hunt scored three times and knocked in one run, while Brady Chandler and Garrison May each had one RBI.
May got the victory on the mound. He struck out seven batters in three innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. Peyton Newman threw the final two innings for the Generals. He gave up two hits and one walk, while striking out two batters.