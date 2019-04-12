The Ringgold Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Friday, but their rally would still fall four runs short as they dropped a 10-6 decision to county rival Heritage.
Heritage led 3-0 after putting up three runs in the top of the fourth inning. They erupted for six runs in the top of the fifth to boost their lead to 9-0. The Tigers scored twice in the bottom of the fifth, but the Generals tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Landon Skeen was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Generals. Max Owens knocked in a pair of runs, while Zach Barrett and Eli Totherow had one RBI each.
J.J. Hunt pitched the first five innings. He allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks and finished with eight strikeouts. Skeen pitched the final two innings. He gave up three earned runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
The final three runs of the game for the Tigers crossed the plate on a homerun by Ty Gilbert. Jacob Garnica, Myles Hudson and Clint Carlock also had singles for Ringgold, while Carlock and Conner Christopher had one RBI apiece.
Gilbert pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit and five walks with six strikeouts. He was one of four pitchers used by Ringgold in the game. Gilbert, along with Hudson, Christopher and Brent Lee Raby, combined to give up seven earned runs on just three hits with 11 walks and seven strikeouts.