Landon Skeen struck out five batters and walked just one hitter in three innings as the Heritage Generals picked up a 15-0 victory over Rossville in a three-inning game on Thursday.
Heritage led 6-0 after two innings before they closed it out with a big nine-run third inning.
Skeen, along with Max Owens, had two hits for Heritage and Skeen also delivered two RBIs, along with J.J. Hunt, Brady Chandler and Payton Newman. Owens had one RBI, while Jonathan Glover, Garrison May, J.C. Armour, Taylor Vinson and Zachary Barrett matched Owens with one RBI apiece.
Rossville did not have a hit in the game, but managed to get two runners on base in each of the first two innings. However, they weren't able bring in a run. Hudson Couch took the loss for the Bulldogs.