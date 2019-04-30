The Heritage Generals scored four times in the bottom of the first inning on Tuesday and advanced to the semifinals of the NGAC baseball playoffs with a 6-1 home victory over Lakeview.
The Generals pushed across two more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, while the only run of the game for the Warriors came in the top of the fifth.
Heritage had nine hits on the day. Zach Barrett had a double as one of his two hits and he finished with two RBIs. Max Owens had one hit and knocked in a pair of runs. J.J. Hunt went 2-for-4 and scored twice, while Brady Chandler and Garrison May had one RBI each.
Landon Skeen got the win on the hill. He threw the first five innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts. May and Hunt each threw an inning of relief and each struck out one batter.
For Lakeview, Jacob Gregg, Dylan Blankenship and Tanner Mantooth all had singles. Blankenship pitched all six innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and three walks. He ended the day with four strikeouts.
Heritage will advance to face Ringgold in the semifinals. That best-of-three series will begin with a doubleheader at Ringgold on Thursday (5 p.m.).