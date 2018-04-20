The Rossville Bulldogs scored at least one run all six innings on Thursday, including a four-spot in the fourth inning, as they picked up a 10-1 victory over rival Chattanooga Valley in a game played at Rossville City Park.
It was a big day for Zack Harrison. Harrison went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and four stolen bases. He also threw seven innings of no-hit ball, giving up an earned run on eight walks, but finishing with 13 strikeouts.
Dyllan Curtis had a double as one of his two hits and Gordon Casteel tripled as one of his two hits. Both scored twice and knocked in two runs, while Ethan Waters, Chris Maddeaux and Jacob Ross all had RBIs.
Slade Price scored the lone run for the Eagles in the top of the fifth.