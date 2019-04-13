Gordon Lee Middle School won two games in the Walker County Cup in Chickamauga on Saturday.
The Trojans opened with a 22-0 victory over Saddle Ridge, highlighted by three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored by Nate Dunfee.
Bo Rhudy had three RBIs. Kade Cowan was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple and three RBIs, while Blake Rodgers, Holt Roberts and Conner Whitman had two RBIs apiece.
Brodie Genter walked two batters and struck out six in two innings of work on the mound.
Gordon Lee followed up with a 12-0 victory over Chattanooga Valley in five innings.
Hunter Holmes had two hits and three RBIs for the Trojans. Cowan knocked in a pair of runs, while Rhudy, Whitman and Logan Webb had one RBI each.
Rhudy went three innings on the mound. He gave up one hit and one walk with six strikeouts. Rodgers pitched the last two innings. He struck out four and did not allow a hit.
Dakota Stone had the only hit for the Eagles, a single.