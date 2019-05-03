The Gordon Lee Trojans stormed their way into the North Georgia Athletic Conference baseball tournament final with two dominant victories over LaFayette on Thursday.
Gordon Lee 15, LaFayette 0
The Trojans pushed home two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but erupted for 13 runs in the bottom of the second as they finished off a three-inning victory over the Ramblers.
Nate Dunfee scored three times and drove in five runs, including an inside-the-park grand slam. Conner Whitman had one hit, but picked up three RBIs in the victory. Brodie Genter was 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Hunter Holmes had a double and knocked in a run, while Kade Cowan and Bo Rhudy had one RBI each.
Rhudy pitched a three-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts, while Austin Tucker took the loss for LaFayette.
Gordon Lee 16, LaFayette 0
Game 2 saw the Trojans, playing as the visiting team, score in every single inning. They pushed home five runs in the second inning and six in the fourth to finish off a five-inning, run-rule victory.
All 13 of Gordon Lee's hits were singles and they also added seven stolen bases as a team. Genter had two hits, scored twice and drove in two runs. Rhudy had a pair of hits and scored twice, while Cooper Jackson and Ty Forester both had a pair of hits, a pair of runs scored and one RBI.
Cowan knocked in three runs in the victory. Dunfee, Holmes and Aiden Goodwin all had two RBIs each, while Whitman knocked in one run.
Genter pitched three innings, giving up four hits and walk with one strikeout. Cowan pitched the final two innings and allowed two hits. He finished with two strikeouts.
Zain Smith and Zach Barrett each had two hits for the Ramblers, while Nick Adams and Sam Hall had one hit apiece. Barrett allowed just two earned runs in five innings of work. He walked three batters in finished with three strikeouts.
Gordon Lee will host Ringgold in the NGAC championship series. That best-of-three will get underway with a doubleheader Monday in Chickamauga, starting at 5 p.m. Game 3, if needed, would be played on Tuesday.