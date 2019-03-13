A seven-run second inning would be plenty of cushion for the Gordon Lee Trojans on Tuesday as they defeated Rossville, 16-1, in a North Georgia Athletic Conference game at Ridgeland High School.
Nate Dunfee and Conner Whitman each had two hits and two RBIs for the Trojans, while one of Whitman's hits was a double. Holt Roberts had two hits, including a double, and drove in four runs, while Brodie Genter, Bo Rhudy, Hunter Holmes and Ty Forester each had one RBI.
Genter started the game on the mound and pitched two innings of one-hit ball. He walked one batter and struck out four, while the run he surrendered in the bottom of the first inning was unearned. Dunfee gave up one hit over the last two innings. He walked one and struck out five.
Hudson Couch took the loss for the Bulldogs, while Ethan Waters pitched in relief. Couch and Logan Fowler had the only two hits for Rossville.
Ringgold 8, Westside 0
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead after one inning and tacked on three runs each in both the third and fourth innings as they shut out the visiting Rockets in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
Brady Hermann, Ross Norman, Bryson Bethune and Christian Smith each had a single as they accounted for all four of Ringgold's hits. Norman, Sebastian Haggard, Jacob Garnica and Myles Hudson had one RBI apiece. Westside hurt itself with five errors.
Five pitchers, Haggard, Brent Lee Raby, Deven Black, Ty Gilbert and Dawsyn Ware combined for the shutout. They allowed just one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts.