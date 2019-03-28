The Gordon Lee Trojans improved to 7-0 on the season with a 14-0 home win over Saddle Ridge on Thursday.
Gordon Lee collected 12 hits. They scored eight runs in the bottom of the second inning before tacking on six runs in the third.
Kade Cowan was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored. Bo Rhudy was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Blake Rodgers had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Conner Whitman was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Brodie Genter had two RBIs on the afternoon, while Nate Dunfee, Holt Roberts, Cooper Jackson and Ty Forester had one RBI apiece.
Jackson got the win on the hill. He pitched all five innings, allowing one hit and two walks with 11 strikeouts.
Cole Spears had the only hit of the game for the Mustangs and also took the loss on the mound.