The Gordon Lee Trojans moved to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in NGAC action with an 8-2 home victory over Lakeview on Tuesday afternoon.
Gordon Lee outhit the Warriors, 10-4, as they got two hits apiece from Brodie Genter, Curtis Wells, Kade Cowan and Garren Ramey. Genter and Ramey had two RBIs each, while Wells drove in one. Blake Rodgers and Caden Derryberry each had a hit.
Genter picked up the win on the mound, giving up three hits and striking out five in four innings of work. Cody McCutcheon allowed one hit in three innings of relief.
Dylan Blankenship had a two-run single for the Warriors (4-3, 4-2).