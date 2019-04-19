Thursday night saw a rematch of last year's NGAC finals and perhaps of potential preview of this year's conference championship series as the Gordon Lee Trojans got a big night from Blake Rodgers in a 5-0 victory at Ringgold.
Rodgers broke a scoreless tie with a solo homerun in the top of the fourth inning. He added an RBI-double in the fifth and laced a two-run single in the seventh. Brodie Genter also had an RBI-single in that final inning.
Kade Cowan had two hits, including a double, while Nate Dunfee, Holt Roberts and Hunter Holmes all had singles for the Trojans.
Bo Rhudy pitched 4.1 innings to get the win. He gave up just one hit and two walks and finished with eight strikeouts before giving way to the bullpen. Rodgers came in and allowed just one hit and struck out three batters in 2.2 innings on the mound.
Conner Christopher and Brent Lee Raby had the two singles for the Tigers. Sam Crew pitched four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks with one strikeout. Ross Norman pitched the final three innings. He gave up four earned runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.