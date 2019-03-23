The Gordon Lee Trojans held a slim 4-2 lead after four innings on Friday, but tacked on two runs in the top of the fifth and added four more in the seventh to claim a 10-2 victory over Heritage in an NGAC game in Boynton.
Brodie Genter had a double, walked four times and drove in two runs. Bo Rhudy had two hits, including a double, and finished with one RBI. Kade Cowan had two hits and drove in one. Nate Dunfee doubled and had one RBI. Holt Roberts drove in two runs, while Ty Forester and Logan Webb had one RBI apiece.
Cowan pitched four innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts. Dunfee closed it out with three innings of relief. He finished with four strikeouts.
Garrison May had the only hit for Heritage, while J.J. Hunt and Brady Chandler both scored a run. The Generals used five pitchers that combined to give up four earned runs on eight hits and 11 walks with just three strikeouts.