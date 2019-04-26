The Gordon Lee Trojans completed an undefeated regular season with a 16-1 win over LaFayette Tuesday afternoon in Chickamauga. Gordon Lee put the game away early with 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Blake Rodgers went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs for Gordon Lee. Holt Roberts had two hits and knocked in three runs, as did Kade Cowan. Hunter Holmes had two hits and knocked in two runs, while Brodie Genter scored twice and picked up two RBIs.
Bo Rhudy had a triple and scored three times. Nate Dunfee had two hits and crossed the plate twice, while Conner Whitman added one RBI. Cowan got the win. He pitched all three innings, allowing one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Zain Smith had the lone hit for the Ramblers, a double, while Nick Adams took the loss on the mound.