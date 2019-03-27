The Gordon Lee Middle School Trojans are now 6-0 on the season after an impressive 8-0 win over the Lakeview Warriors in a game played at LFO High School on Wednesday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back. They added three more runs in the top of the fourth and picked up solo runs in both the second and fifth innings.
Blake Rodgers was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Holt Roberts was also 3-for-4. He had a triple, scored twice and knocked in a run. Kade Cowan had two hits and scored twice. Brodie Genter finished with two hits and one RBI, while Bo Rhudy and Conner Whitman each knocked in a run.
Rodgers picked up the victory. He started the game and pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts. Rhudy threw the final three innings. He did not give up a single hit and finished with six strikeouts.
Eli Walker and Tanner Mantooth both had singles for the Warriors. Dylan Blankenship started for Lakeview and took the loss. He went four innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Mantooth surrendered one earned run on five hits and one walk in three innings of relief. He fanned three hitters.