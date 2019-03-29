Ringgold moved to 8-4 overall and 7-0 in the NGAC with a 10-0 win over Chattanooga Valley Thursday afternoon in Catoosa County.
Ty Gilbert struck out 12 of the 16 batters he faced and allowed just one hit in the five-inning contest.. He also had a hit and drove in a run at the plate.
Dawsyn Ware and Sam Crew had two hits each. Crew picked up a double and drove in a run. Brent Lee Raby had two hits and drove in two runs. Cade Tankersley doubled and knocked in three runs. Sebastian Haggard and Brady Hermann each had a hit and an RBI, while Conner Christopher picked up one RBI.
With the win, the Tigers have clinched at least a top two league finish in the regular season.
Dakota Stone had the only hit for the Eagles. Austyn Acuff took the loss on the mound. He gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks and struck out three.