Brodie Genter pitched a four-inning complete game and helped himself with a two-run homer as the Gordon Lee Trojans run-ruled Dade County, 15-0, Monday afternoon in Chickamauga.
Genter gave up just one hit and struck out six on the mound, while his blast came in the third inning. It was part of a 2-for-3 afternoon for the Trojan standout.
Gordon Lee scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning to put the game away early and the Wolverines hurt themselves with five errors committed and nine walks allowed.
Nate Dunfee had three hits, including a triple. He scored three times and drove in two runs. Holt Roberts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Kade Cowan, Bo Rhudy and Conner Whitman also had two RBIs apiece in the victory.