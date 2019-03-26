Two groups of future Ridgeland Panthers met at Jay Smith Field on Tuesday and it was the Chattanooga Valley Eagles that flew the highest.
Up 6-0 after two innings, Chattanooga Valley erupted for 14 runs in the top of the third inning en route to a 20-0, three-inning victory over the Rossville Bulldogs.
A total of 19 batters came to the plate in the third inning with the first 14 hitters all reaching base and scoring. Austyn Acuff had a two-run single in the game. Kane Brown added a triple and leadoff hitter Dakota Stone scored four times. Acuff also picked up the victory on the mound. He gave up just two hits and struck out five.
Individual details for Rossville were not available as of press time.