The Chattanooga Valley Eagles scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to help polish off an 18-2 victory over Saddle Ridge Thursday afternoon in Rock Spring.
Ethan Gilreath went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs for CVMS. Austyn Acuff had a triple and drove in three. Dakota Stone doubled, knocked in a run and scored four times, while Connor Gorzyki, Halen Chaney and Levi Millsaps all knocked in one run apiece.
Acuff pitched all four innings. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
For the Mustangs, Cole Spears doubled and knocked in both runs. Wyatt Blevins also had a double, while Jacob Bond added a single.
Spears pitched three innings in the loss. He gave up just three earned runs on two hits and five walks with four strikeouts. Blevins pitched the final inning. He gave up five earned runs on five hits with one walk and one strikeout.