Up 5-4 after two innings, the Chattanooga Valley Eagles took control of their game against Saddle Ridge by scoring nine times over the next two innings in route to a 15-5 victory in Flintstone on Thursday.
Jeb Broome was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Jonathan Woodall had a triple, scored twice and knocked in three runs. Brian Kendrick had two hits and Slade Price drove in two runs. Dakota Stone and Jacob Klein also had RBIs in the victory.
Austin Acuff threw five innings and got the win. He allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Kendrick pitched the final inning and struck out two.
Woodard had two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs. Nick Radtke and Aidan Cook both had two hits and scored twice. Zaine Rogers drove in two and Dakota Catlett knocked in one. Radtke took the loss four Saddle Ridge.