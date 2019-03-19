The LaFayette Ramblers welcomed Walker County rival Rossville to LaFayette on Tuesday and picked up 12-2 victory over the Bulldogs in six innings.
Zain Smith had a single, drew two walks and reached base two more times on Rossville errors. He scored two runs and drove in one. Austin Tucker also had a single and two walks and reached once on an error, while Justin Cook had two hits, drew a walk, drove in a run and scored twice.
Dawson Pendergrass was 1-for-3 with a double, added a walk, scored a run and had one RBI, while Nick Adams added a single and crossed the plate once. Zach Barrett pitched all six innings for LaFayette. He surrendered two unearned runs on three walks. He struck out 10 and did not allow a hit.
Individual statistics for Rossville had not been provided as of press time.