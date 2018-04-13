The Gordon Lee Trojans erupted for 12 runs in the top of the third inning and rode the momentum to a 15-0 victory at Rossville on Thursday.
Gordon Lee was leading the game 2-0 when the offensive outburst occurred. They tacked on one final run in the top of the fourth then shut the Bulldogs down in the bottom of the inning to end the game on the run rule.
Nate Dunfee was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and four RBIs in the win. Tanner Wilson also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Kade Cowan had a hit, scored twice and drove in three, while Garren Ramey had a hit, scored twice and drove in two.
Brody Genter, Caden Derryberry and Zane Blaylock all picked up one RBI each for the Trojans.
Ramey pitched three innings, walking two and striking out three, while allowing just one hit. Cowan struck out one as he worked the fourth inning to close it out.
Hudson Couch had the lone hit for the Bulldogs and also took the loss on the mound.