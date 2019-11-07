A thrilling finish in Chickamauga saw the Chattanooga Valley Eagles move to 1-0 with a 34-33 victory over Gordon Lee in the season-opener for both teams on Thursday.
The Eagles scored the first five points of the game, but the Trojans (0-1) would end the quarter on an 8-0 run and they would go on to forge an 18-14 lead at halftime.
However, Gordon Lee would be held scoreless in the third quarter as the Eagles came back to regain the lead. CVMS would go up 27-19 in the fourth when the Trojans made one final push.
A 3-pointer by Will McCutcheon with just over one minute to go capped a 12-3 run to put the home team up, 31-30. Parker Metcalf connected on 1-of-2 free throws for the Eagles to tie the score, but Gordon Lee would untie the score as Luke Sikes hit a runner in the lane to put the Trojans up, 33-31.
But the Eagles would get the ball in the hands of guard Matthew Ramsey and Ramsey would rattle in a 3-pointer from the elbow with 10.7 seconds to play to give put his team up by one.
After a timeout, Gordon Lee would find McCutcheon on the baseline, but he would draw heavy defensive pressure from the Eagles, who were able to poke the ball away and prevent him from getting a final shot off as time expired.
Ramsey finished with 13 points and six steals on the evening. John Hill had eight points and pulled down seven rebounds. Andrew Johnson scored seven points and grabbed four boards, while Metcalf scored just the one point, but also collected five rebounds.
McCutcheon had a game-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and two blocked shots. Layne Parrish had six points and six rebounds, while Aiden Goodwin finished with six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
Chattanooga Valley girls 38, Gordon Lee 25
The Lady Eagles (1-0) won their first game of the season behind a balanced scoring effort. Emma Yarbrough had a team-high nine points, followed by Camby Arthur with eight. Mylee Howard and Jamiah Lewis had seven points each in the victory.
Abby Logan had eight points for the Lady Trojans (0-1). Tenslee Wilson finished with seven points and Dallas Wagoner chipped in with four.
Ringgold girls 42, New Hope 28
In Ringgold, Kayla Lopez and Cady Helton had 10 points each as the Lady Tigers moved to 1-0 on the season.
New Hope boys 44, Ringgold 42
The Tigers rallied in the second half after trailing 17-6 after one quarter, but came up two points short against the visiting Kodiaks of Whitfield County. Braxton Holtkamp had 15 points for Ringgold (0-1), followed by 10 points from Jacob Duarte and seven from John Searcy.
Christian Heritage girls 27, Saddle Ridge 25
In Dalton, the Lady Mustangs dropped their season-opener, despite seven points each from FanTasja Barber and Olivia Acuff. Acuff connected on two 3-pointers, while Barber had one.
Alivia Hughes added four points for Saddle Ridge (0-1). Vianca Segarra tallied three points on one 3-pointer, while Avery Jenkins and Raven Yancy scored two points each.
Saddle Ridge JV girls 21, Chattanooga Valley 5
In Flintstone, the Lady Mustangs (1-0) led 10-0 at halftime and went on to the victory. Emilee Fountain had one 3-pointer and finished with seven points. Alesia Leaks finished with six. Lanie Hamilton had four, while Maddie Underwood and Tamra Yancy both had two.
Individual scoring for the JV Lady Eagles (0-1) had not been provided as of press time.
Heritage girls 44, Gladden 14
In Chatsworth, the Lady Generals improved to 2-0 with a non-league victory. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Gladden boys 40, Heritage 28
The Generals trailed 15-3 at halftime, but closed the gap down to four points at the end of third quarter, 23-19. However, they would get no closer as the home team pulled away in the final seven minutes.
J.C. Armour had nine points and Caiden Bauldwin finished with eight as Heritage fell to 0-2 on the season.