McAlister, Terry named Tennis Players of the Year for Catoosa County

It was another solid season on the hardcourt for Heritage High School tennis program.
Despite having to readjust — and in some spots replace — most of their starting lineup from a year ago, the Lady Generals avenged a regular season loss to Gilmer by beating the top-seeded Lady Bobcats to win the Region 6-AAAA championship, while the Generals once again qualified for state, this time as a No. 4 seed, after quite a few changes from its lineup last spring.
And that success was due in part to the efforts of senior Maleah McAlister and sophomore Cooper Terry, this year’s Catoosa County Players of the Year.
McAlister was the No. 1 singles player in a Lady General lineup that didn’t record a loss in singles during the entire region schedule, including the region tournament. She ended her high school career with just two losses in singles, one last year and the other in the Sweet 16 round of this year’s state playoffs.
“I was very happy with the year I had,” said the senior, who was 9-0 in region play in 2019. “I wish I could have won in the second round of state, but you can’t win all the time.”
McAlister scored a big victory against Northwest Whitfield earlier in the year and her comeback in the first round of the state tournament against upstart Denmark helped spur a Heritage come-from-behind victory. After losing the first set, 6-1, she stormed back for 6-1 and 6-0 victories to kick-start the rally.
“(Playing No. 1 singles) can be scary,” she explained. “You know you’re going to be playing the best person on the other team, but you have to go out there and not be scared or intimidated. It’s rough. Sometimes I would beat myself up if I lost a point or got down in the first set, but I just tried to find a way to come back.”
McAlister said it “felt good to make history” with the Lady Generals, who have advanced to the Class 4A Elite Eight and the Round of 16 in the past two seasons. Heritage’s girls are also on a streak of three consecutive 6-AAAA championships.
She added that she would miss playing tennis with her friends at Heritage, but that she is considering giving college tennis a shot next season at Valdosta State.
“I really didn’t think about (playing in college) before the season was over so they could come recruit me, but hopefully I can be a walk-on down there,” she said. “We’ll just have to see when I get down there.”
While McAlister was already a known commodity on the tennis court, the same can’t necessarily be said of Terry, who was in the Heritage starting lineup for the very first time in 2019.
However, the sophomore had spent the entire winter proving he could handle the intense spotlight of varsity-level high school athletics as he averaged seven points a night for the Generals’ basketball team and eventually played his way into a starting role. Terry, along with other new faces on the basketball court, helped Heritage make a run all the way to the region championship game before earning a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs.
“Basketball helped,” he explained. “Just being in that environment and having all that pressure on us, like playing in the region championship game. Coming out here and playing tennis, I was already used to that environment.”
Once spring arrived, Terry earned the No. 2 singles spot and rolled through the tennis season like a seasoned veteran. He went 10-1, only losing against Region 7 champion Denmark in the first round of the state tournament. His 10 victories were all in straight sets — none involving a tiebreaker — while he lost only about three individual games per match on average.
The graduation of some of this past season’s starters means the Heritage lineup will have a bit of a new look in 2020, including at No. 1 singles, and Terry says he hopes to be able to earn that spot.
“I played some good competition this year, but (the No. 1 spot) means even tougher competition,” he added. “I know the No. 1 guys from Northwest Whitfield and LaFayette are good and I’m looking forward to having a chance to play against them to see how I can do.”
Terry also said it was also enjoyable to play for his father, Kevin, this past school year in both basketball and tennis.
“It’s pretty fun,” he continued. “I do get a little extra time on the courts because we have to get here a little earlier and sometimes we have to stay a little later, but I want to win region next year. We have a lot of young people that played this year as well. Next year, I think we can win it.”