Folks around northwestern Georgia already knew that former Ringgold Tiger Logan Baldwin could hit the ball.
This past season, he also showed he could flash a little leather too.
Baldwin was one of nine recipients of the 2018 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence on Monday. The awards were jointly announced by Minor League Baseball and the Rawlings Sporting Goods Company. According to the milb.com website, the winners at each position were selected from players in the 10 domestic-based, full-season minor leagues.
A right fielder for the Class A Augusta Green Jackets this past season, Baldwin recorded 13 outfield assists with a .991 fielding percentage in 100 games, making just two errors in 220 total chances. The 22-year-old was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 21st round of the 2017 draft out of Georgia Southern University.
"I had just hung up from talking to my dad when my phone buzzed," Baldwin explained. "I got a text saying that milb.com had just tweeted out a photo of me. That's when it had popped up and at first I thought it was just a photo until I got to reading it."
The Gold Glove added to Baldwin's already impressive minor league resume. He won a batting title in the Class A Northwest League in Oregon during his year first season as a professional.
According to the press release, each player will receive a Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players.
"It was a surprise to me," Baldwin continued. "I didn't even know Gold Gloves were given out in Minor League Baseball, but it's really cool to be able to win one. I've been a good defensive player ever since I was little. It's probably the best part of my game, so I'm super excited to be able to get one of those trophies. It's going to be awesome to get it and put it in my house."
"We're proud to recognize the Minor League recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award who've continually showcased their superior defensive skills throughout the 2018 season," said Mike Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer for Rawlings, said in the release. "Our long-standing partnership with Minor League Baseball continues to grow and evolve and we're proud to share this prestigious award platform with its athletes."
"This group has set the standard for defensive excellence in Minor League Baseball, and I am pleased to honor these nine recipients with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award," said Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O'Conner. "On behalf of Minor League Baseball and our tremendous partners at Rawlings, I congratulate each of them on their outstanding seasons."
A full list of the winners can be found at milb.com.