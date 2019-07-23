The 10U Boynton Young Guns are just one victory away from capturing a Rick Honeycutt World Series championship.
Tuesday night in Ringgold at the Jack Mattox Complex, the Young Guns defeated the South Cherokee Indians in the winners’ bracket final to punch their ticket to Wednesday's championship.
Their opponent in the final will not be known until Wednesday night when the Indians take on the LaFayette Rangers in the elimination bracket final. That game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. with the championship game beginning at 8. Either the Indians or the Rangers will have to beat the Young Guns twice to claim the title.
In 10U elimination bracket play on Tuesday, the Rangers scored a victory over the Hobgood Heat, while the Harrison Hitmen eliminated the LaFayette Ramblers. The Rangers then took out the Hitmen to stay alive in the tournament.
The Boynton Bombers were the last remaining local team with a chance to win the championship in the 6U Division. However, the Bombers lost to the Hobgood Heat in Tuesday night's winners’ bracket final before suffering a final setback against the Ooltewah Owls. Ooltewah will have to defeat Hobgood twice on Wednesday to win the title.
In Tuesday's 6U elimination games, the Boynton Generals defeated the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors before losing to Ooltewah, while the Owls took out the Chickamauga Dodgers in an elimination game early Tuesday evening.
In the 8U Division, Middle Valley and the Murray Legends will meet in the championship on Wednesday. It will mark the third meeting of the tournament between the two teams. Middle Valley defeated Murray in pool play before beating them again in the winners’ bracket semifinals on Monday.
Murray won twice on Tuesday to earn a spot in the final. They defeated the East Ridge Tigers before taking down the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Gray) in the elimination bracket final. The Warriors lost in the winners’ bracket final to Middle Valley earlier in the evening to drop to the lower part of the bracket.
In the 9U Division, the Boynton Young Guns fell to the Rivermont All-Stars in the winners’ bracket final, but rebounded to beat the Fort Oglethorpe Reds in the elimination bracket final. Boynton will need to defeat Rivermont twice on Wednesday to win the championship.
And in the 5U Division, the best-of-three series between the Fort Oglethorpe Braves and Ringgold Tigers will be decided with a winner-take-all game on Wednesday night.
All championship games are scheduled to be played at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association Fields on Barnhart Circle.