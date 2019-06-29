It was a tough day for local Dizzy Dean baseball teams playing in state tournaments all over North Georgia.
At the 5-year-old sanctioned tournament at North Cherokee (Waleska), Fort Oglethorpe split a pair of pool games, losing to Hopewell, 19-9, but rebounding to beat the Canton Noles, 21-7.
Ringgold also took on two pool opponents on Saturday, but dropped both games to Acworth, 21-5, and Eastside, 25-9.
Single-elimination bracket play start Sunday at 9 a.m. with Fort Oglethorpe facing Ringgold in the opening round. The winner will move on to a 3 p.m. game against the Canton Stingers.
At the 6-year-old sanctioned tournament in Carroll County, the Boynton Bombers dropped a 14-6 decision to the Oregon Park Sharks, while the AYBA Eagles defeated the LFO Warriors, 19-3. The Boynton Generals played both pool games on Saturday, losing to the Canton Stingers, 21-2, before falling to the Eastside Thunder, 20-5.
Single-elimination bracket play will begin on Sunday. LFO will take on Hopewell at 9:30 a.m. The Generals will face Oregon Park at 11:40 and the Bombers will square off with Acworth Orange at 11:55.
In the 8-year-old sanctioned tournament in Canton, Boynton was shut out by the Eastside Lightning, 19-0, in pool play. Boynton will face Hall American at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in bracket play. Meanwhile, the North Georgia Nationals were edged by Kennesaw, 10-9. The Nationals will face South Cherokee Sunday at 9 a.m. as they begin bracket play.
In the 10-year old sanctioned tournament in Ringgold, both local teams were eliminated in the single-elimination bracket portion of the tournament on Saturday. The LaFayette Rangers fell to Druid Hills, while the Boynton Young Guns were downed by Fannin County.
At Boynton, the 6-year-old invitational state tournament saw the Chickamauga Dodgers beat Canton on Saturday in double-elimination bracket play before losing to East Cherokee. The Dodgers will have to beat Canton again on Sunday at 11 a.m. to earn a rematch with East Cherokee and then will need to beat East Cherokee twice at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to claim the title.
And in the 12 year-old invitational state tournament at Boynton, Murray County defeated Acworth in Game 2 to force a third and deciding game. However, Acworth would rally to win the decisive game and the championship.