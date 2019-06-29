Dizzy Dean Baseball

It was a tough day for local Dizzy Dean baseball teams playing in state tournaments all over North Georgia.

At the 5-year-old sanctioned tournament at North Cherokee (Waleska), Fort Oglethorpe split a pair of pool games, losing to Hopewell, 19-9, but rebounding to beat the Canton Noles, 21-7.

Ringgold also took on two pool opponents on Saturday, but dropped both games to Acworth, 21-5, and Eastside, 25-9.

Single-elimination bracket play start Sunday at 9 a.m. with Fort Oglethorpe facing Ringgold in the opening round. The winner will move on to a 3 p.m. game against the Canton Stingers.

At the 6-year-old sanctioned tournament in Carroll County, the Boynton Bombers dropped a 14-6 decision to the Oregon Park Sharks, while the AYBA Eagles defeated the LFO Warriors, 19-3. The Boynton Generals played both pool games on Saturday, losing to the Canton Stingers, 21-2, before falling to the Eastside Thunder, 20-5.

Single-elimination bracket play will begin on Sunday. LFO will take on Hopewell at 9:30 a.m. The Generals will face Oregon Park at 11:40 and the Bombers will square off with Acworth Orange at 11:55.

In the 8-year-old sanctioned tournament in Canton, Boynton was shut out by the Eastside Lightning, 19-0, in pool play. Boynton will face Hall American at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in bracket play. Meanwhile, the North Georgia Nationals were edged by Kennesaw, 10-9. The Nationals will face South Cherokee Sunday at 9 a.m. as they begin bracket play.

In the 10-year old sanctioned tournament in Ringgold, both local teams were eliminated in the single-elimination bracket portion of the tournament on Saturday. The LaFayette Rangers fell to Druid Hills, while the Boynton Young Guns were downed by Fannin County.

At Boynton, the 6-year-old invitational state tournament saw the Chickamauga Dodgers beat Canton on Saturday in double-elimination bracket play before losing to East Cherokee. The Dodgers will have to beat Canton again on Sunday at 11 a.m. to earn a rematch with East Cherokee and then will need to beat East Cherokee twice at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to claim the title.

And in the 12 year-old invitational state tournament at Boynton, Murray County defeated Acworth in Game 2 to force a third and deciding game. However, Acworth would rally to win the decisive game and the championship.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.