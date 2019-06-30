The final remaining local teams in state Dizzy Dean tournaments were all eliminated on Sunday.
In the 5-year-old sanctioned tournament in Waleska, Fort Oglethorpe defeated Ringgold in the first round of the single-elimination bracket. However, Fort Oglethorpe was sent home after a loss to the Canton Stingers later Sunday afternoon.
In the 6-year-old sanctioned tournament in Carroll County, the Boynton Generals fell to the Oregon Park Sharks, the Boynton Bombers lost to Acworth Orange and the LFO Warriors fell to Hopewell in single-elimination play.
In the 8-year-old sanctioned tournament in Canton, Boynton was eliminated by Hall American, while the North Georgia Nationals saw their tournament end with a loss to South Cherokee.
In Boynton, the Chickamauga Dodgers were eliminated from the 6-year-old invitational tournament with a loss to Canton on Sunday. Canton went on to beat East Cherokee twice to win the title, while Druid Hills defeated Murphey Candler in the finals of the 10-year-old sanctioned state tournament.