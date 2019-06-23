Four local teams participated in Georgia State Dizzy Dean tournaments over the weekend and the news was not good on the home front as three baseball teams and one softball team were all sent home after their opening-round games in the single elimination brackets.
In the 8-under state softball tournament in Carroll County, Chickamauga went 1-1 in pool play on Saturday, losing to Bremen, but bouncing back to beat Gilmer County. However, Chickamauga, seeded fourth in the 10-team bracket, fell to fifth-seeded Heard County in the opening round on Sunday.
Dawson County, the ninth-seed, made a Cinderella run through the brackets on Sunday, winning four straight times to win the championship.
Also in Carroll County, Boynton was the only local team in the 7-year-old sanctioned state baseball tournament. Boynton fell to Kennesaw and Albany in pool play before being eliminated by Eastside in the first round of bracket play on Sunday.
The Ringgold Tigers tested themselves in the 9-year-old sanctioned state baseball tournament in Canton. Ringgold dropped pool games to the Murphey Candler Blue Sox and Tallapoosa on Saturday before falling to the AYBA Eagles in bracket play on Sunday.
And in North Cherokee County, the 11-year-old LaFayette Blue Jays tied Canton in a pool game on Friday before losing to Murphey Candler Gold on Saturday. They matched up with the Acworth Warriors in the opening round of bracket play on Sunday, but were sent home with a loss.
The remainder of the state tournaments begin later this upcoming week in four different locations: North Cherokee, Carroll County, Canton and Boynton. Brackets and pools have not yet been released.
Boynton will host the sanctioned tournament for the 10-year-olds and the invitational tournaments for the 6 and 12-year-olds.