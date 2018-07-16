Holli Covey of Rossville competed in the 26th annual International Finals Youth Rodeo, July 8-13, at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Covey, a barrel racer, finished 87th out of 227 racers in her opening run on Monday, clocking in at 17.596 seconds. She improved to 72nd after her second run on Friday, completing the course in 17.347 seconds, but it was not enough to break the top 15 and qualify for the finals.
Caroline Kelly, from Waverly, Ala., won the barrel racing title in a very close competition. Only 0.1 second separated the winner from the next four racers.
Over 850 of the top high school rodeo athletes from all over the world participated in the world’s richest youth rodeo with more than $250,000 in prize money, championship saddles and buckles being awarded.
The rodeo also included pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding.
The IFYR has been held annually since 1993. In 2017, more than 920 contestants and their families traveled from 34 states and Australia to participate in the event.