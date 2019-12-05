Some former area prep football players have been making their presence known at the college level this season and especially in the playoffs.
Lenoir-Rhyne, ranked No. 6 in Division II, moved to 13-0 on the season after a 49-21 victory over No. 25 Carson-Newman in the second round of the NCAA playoffs this past Saturday.
Former Ringgold tight end Drake Starks was named as an Offensive Player of the Game by the Lenoir-Rhyne coaches. Starks caught three passes for 47 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown catch and an 11-yard touchdown catch, both in the first quarter.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound sophomore has 13 receptions on the season for 278 yards and six touchdowns.
Another Catoosa County standout, Heritage alum Ryan Carter, has also been a key player for the Bears this season.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore wideout has caught eight passes for 135 yards and one touchdown this season, while also rushing 42 times for 238 yards and two more scores.
Lenoir-Rhyne will host No. 20 West Florida on Saturday in Hickory, N.C. in the quarterfinal round.
Austin Peay, the No. 17-ranked team in the latest FCS poll, captured the Ohio Valley Conference championship this year and is currently 10-3 overall after a 42-6 thumping of No. 16 Furman in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
One of the reasons for the big victory was the play of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Bucky Williams. The 6-2, 280-pound former Ringgold Tiger was the Governors' Co-Offensive Player of the Week as he graded out at 100 percent on the line. Williams has played in all 13 games this season.
Austin Peay will travel west on Saturday to take on No. 4-seeded Sacramento State in California.
Another FCS second-round game will see No. 9-ranked Kennesaw State head to Utah to take on No. 3-seeded Weber State and two former Walker County standouts will play key roles as the Owls look to advance to the quarterfinals.
On offense, junior wide receiver Caleb O'Neal had one catch for 20 yards in the Owls' 28-21 victory at Wofford in the first round last week. The former Gordon Lee Trojan is the second-leading receiver for Kennesaw State this season, having caught seven passes for 171 yards and one touchdown in the Owls' run-heavy offense.
KSU (11-2) leads all of the FCS with almost 350 yards a game on the ground.
On defense, 5-9, 172-pound redshirt freshman Markeith Montgomery has been a mainstay in the Owls' secondary. The former Ridgeland Panther leads the team with three interceptions this season to go with 20 solo tackles, four pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.