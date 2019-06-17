Two more local teams won Dizzy Dean District 1 baseball championships on Monday night, while a third area team was eliminated just one game away from punching a ticket to the finals.
In Chickamauga, the North Georgia Nationals claimed the 8-year-old tournament championship with a shutout victory over the Murray County Legends, 9-0.
The Nationals advanced to the championship game on Sunday afternoon with a 13-5 win over Murray County. The Legends came back earlier on Monday to beat the Boynton Aces, 15-0, in the elimination bracket final.
On the other side of the Chickamauga Battlefield in Fort Oglethorpe, the top-seeded LaFayette Rangers advanced to the championship game with a 9-2 victory over Murray County before taking down Summerville, 7-1, in the 10-year-old tournament title game.
The Rangers used a five-spot in the top of the fifth inning against Summerville to break open a close game, while they played nearly flawless defense all game long. It was the third consecutive district championship for the LaFayette club, who previously won titles as 8 and 9-year-olds.
In Summerville, the district tournament run of the LaFayette 11-year-olds came to an end as they dropped a 5-1 decision to the Summerville 12's in the 11 and 12-year-old brackets.
Summerville's 12-year-olds will face Gordon County on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the championship game.