Positive Athlete Georgia announced its Northwest Georgia regional winners for different sports on Monday and five athletes in the Catoosa-Walker County area were honored.
Ridgeland’s Allie Ingle was honored for cheerleading, along with LFO’s Autumn Christian (girls’ tennis), LaFayette’s Hannah Dearing (girls’ track and field), Gordon Lee’s Macall Miller (girls’ golf) and Heritage’s Abby Haynes (alternative). In addition, LaFayette High School was honored as “Most Positive School”.
The Northwest Georgia region consists of Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties.
According to its website, Positive Athlete America is a movement by high-character professional athletes tied to professional and collegiate sports teams to promote the benefits of "positivity" to young athletes. These athletes believe it is crucial to begin shaping the futures of young athletes for life skills beyond athletic competition and to learn how to give back to their community.
Current and former professional athletes are members of this organization and any high school athlete will be invited to join based on being nominated by a coach, school administrator, parent or fan for the annual Positive High School Athlete Awards.
The organization’s Facebook page is designed to celebrate nominees and new members of the organization.