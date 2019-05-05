Three members of the Ringgold High track team and three members of the LFO High track team will represent their schools at the Class 3A state meet in Albany next weekend.
At Saturday's state sectional meet in Atlanta, Ringgold's Jared Dunn punched his ticket to state in three separate events. The senior tied for first place with Corey Moore (Towers) in the high jump as they both topped out at 5-feet-8. Dunn also placed second in the 110 hurdles (15.29) and in the 300 hurdles (41.35).
On the girls' side, senior Morgan Allen was second in the high jump (5-0), while senior Annabelle Duckett placed sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.65).
For the Warriors, senior Erik Martinez will compete at state after a sixth place finish in the 800 (2:03.43) and in the 1600 (4:43.72), while senior Chris Moore and sophomore Kyle Pursley qualified in the high jump. Both athletes topped out at 5-8, but due to the jump-off tiebreaker, Moore tied for fifth place and Pursley finished up eighth.
Full results from Class 1A Public and Class 4A had not been provided as of press time, but two area athletes set new school-records in the discus at the Class 4A sectional meet in Columbus.
Ridgeland freshman Logan Montgomery reached 160 feet to win the sectional title and set a new Panther mark, while Heritage senior Zach Scott put his name in the books with a throw of 153-4.