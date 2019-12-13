Region 6-AAA unveiled its All-Region football teams for the 2019 season on Thursday.
LFO placed three players on the first team. Senior Gavin Hollaway was named as an offensive lineman, senior Todd Thornburg was named first team as a linebacker, while the punter spot went to junior Alec Gentry.
Second team selections for the Warriors included senior offensive lineman Justin Swindle, senior defensive lineman James Beddington and senior defensive back Jacob King.
Junior quarterback Malachi Powell, junior running backs Jevonnie Womble and Jacob Brown, sophomore offensive lineman Taylor Frady, senior defensive linemen Noah Haney and Josh Haveman, senior linebacker Zion Martin and senior defensive backs Gabe Smith and Jerry Jackson were all named to the honorable mention list.
Ringgold saw senior offensive lineman Reid Williams named to the second team, while a number of Tigers picked up honorable mention honors.
Those players included junior running back Price Pennington, senior wide receivers Brayden Broome and Dylan Wright, junior offensive lineman Scott Clinton, sophomore offensive lineman Bo Black, senior defensive linemen Michael Toney and Luke Parks, junior linebacker McCain Mangum and senior defensive back Josh Lane. Sophomore Kyle White was named honorable mention as an athlete on offense and as a linebacker on defense.
Region champion North Murray saw senior quarterback Ladd McConkey named as the Offensive Player of the Year. McConkey was also first team as a defensive back and honorable mention as a punter. Senior linebacker Dylan Flood of the Mountaineers was tabbed as the Defensive Player of the Year in the region.