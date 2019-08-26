The Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School athletic department scored one of its biggest victories on Monday when it was announced that the school was one of two nationwide winners in Hudl’s All-Access Giveaway.
Hudl ran their contest from June 25 through Aug. 7 and had over 6,500 entries from high school athletic directors, coaches and personnel associated with schools entered the contest. LFO, along with St. Paul (Santa Fe Springs, Cal.) were selected to receive the “best in Hudl tech” valued at over $25,000.
The schools were asked to provide written answers as to how they are creating a positive experience for student-athletes and how winning the All-Access Giveaway would benefit their school. LFO Athletic Director Chris Eaves penned one of the two winning submissions.
“We loved what Chris said and love what they are trying to do there at LFO,” said Matt Hanson with Hudl. “With this equipment, they will be able to do so amazing things.”
Among the prize package are up to two automatic-capture Hudl Focus cameras and free installation, Hudl Platinum subscriptions for all the sports at the school, game breakdowns with 12-hour turnaround through Hudl Assist and an on-field instant replay systems with Hudl Sideline for football.
“We’re always trying to improve our programs any way we can and this is going to take our programs to the next level,” Eaves said. “We’re thankful to be able to have this gift. We couldn’t ask for anything more.”
